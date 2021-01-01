NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year means new laws and regulations are taking effect.

In New York State, that includes new rules on paid family leave. As of Friday, eligible workers will be able to take 12 weeks off at 67% of their weekly earnings.

There are also new safety laws for stretch limousines, requiring seatbelts for both front and rear passengers.

Tolls are going up for some drivers. If you don’t have an E-ZPass and you pay tolls by mail, rates will jump 30%. Out of state E-ZPass holders will see a 15% increase.

As of Thursday, New York’s minimum wage rose to $12.50 an hour statewide, and $14 an hour in Westchester, Suffolk and Nassau Counties.

In New Jersey, the minimum wage rose Friday to $12 an hour for most employees.

However, two legal changes remain in limbo. The state is still working out how to legalize the sale of recreational marijuana. Right now, possession remains illegal.

Implementation of a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers’ licenses has also been delayed.