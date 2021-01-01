CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s first baby of 2021 was born right at midnight in Brooklyn.

Parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert welcomed baby Jaxel Rodriguez at Coney Island Hospital.

Jaxel is the couple’s third child.

Congratulations!

