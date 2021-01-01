Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s first baby of 2021 was born right at midnight in Brooklyn.
Parents Ivett Rodriguez and Antonio Guilbert welcomed baby Jaxel Rodriguez at Coney Island Hospital.
Our #NewYearBaby of 2021 is Jaxel Rodriguez, born at exactly 12 a.m. at NYC Health + Hospitals @ConeyIslandHosp #inBrooklyn. 👶
Congratulations to parents Ivett Rodriguez and father Antonio Guilbert! Jaxel is the couple’s third child.#HappyNewYear | #NewYearsDay2021 pic.twitter.com/J6GPfnx5B7
— NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) January 1, 2021
