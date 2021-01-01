NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year got off to a violent start in New York City, with six separate shootings overnight.

The latest incident took place in Queens, where three men were shot inside a hotel. One victim died of his injuries.

Police were called around 1 a.m. to the Umbrella Hotel Kew Gardens on Queens Boulevard.

Investigators say two groups of men were fighting inside the hotel, when one group opened fire on another.

LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City

A 20-year-old man was killed, and two others, ages 20 and 40, were hospitalized with severe injuries.

Police believe there were two shooters but say they’re looking for a total of five people.

In East New York, Brooklyn, a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg by a stray bullet while sitting in her second floor apartment on Lincoln Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four other shootings were reported on the Upper East Side, in the Bronx, another part of Queens and Washington Heights.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

All of those victims are expected to be OK. So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

Many hope this isn’t a sign of what’s to come in 2021, especially after last year saw a 97% increase in shooting incidents.