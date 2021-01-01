Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Friday morning and Happy New Year! It’s a cold start to 2021 with mainly clear skies. Expect increasing clouds throughout the morning and early afternoon with temps in the upper 30s & low 40s.
Weather does go downhill later today into tonight though, with a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow for the northwest ‘burbs, and a chilly rain for NYC and the coasts…make sure to be careful out on the roads tonight as weather will make for tricky travel.
Rain ends early tomorrow morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon, along with milder temps in the mid 50s!