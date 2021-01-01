By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning, and Happy New Year!
We’re starting off 2021 quiet, but cold. Temps are in the 20s for most with low 30s in the city. After a bright start, clouds will be on the increase today ahead of our next system.
Expect a seasonable afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Rain will be moving in around sunset, starting off as sleet and freezing rain to the N&W.
Temps will be slowly rising overnight, so everyone will be waking up to rain by Saturday morning. Still, a prolonged period of icing may occur, especially in the higher elevations. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect this evening for this reason. Again, this is N&W of the city… NYC and points S&E will be mainly rain.
After a lingering shower or two Saturday morning, skies will brighten into the afternoon. It will be very mild for the first half of the weekend, with temps reaching the 50s! Things turn cold again Sunday though, along with another round of rain.
