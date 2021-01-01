NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested the man they say vandalized multiple synagogues last weekend in Brooklyn.

Emil Benjamin, 39, was charged Thursday with hate crime/burglary.

Police said he drew graffiti on four synagogues, including derogatory phrases.

Surveillance video showed him walk up to one location and pull out a red marker.

He was accused of going inside another location, damaging two cabinets and stealing $20.

The incidents happened between 12:20 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. last Saturday on Ocean Avenue and avenues J and L.

“I was disgusted to my core to learn of the anti-Semitic acts of vandalism that occurred in Brooklyn over the weekend,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Let us remember, hate, in any of its forms, will not be tolerated in New York and we will always stand united against the cowards who seek to sow division and attack people for who they are or what they believe.”

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force and New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force investigated the crime spree.