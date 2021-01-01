NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration is now warning about a brand of pet food that may contain a toxic mold that is deadly to dogs and cats.
Several varieties of Sportmix Pet Food are now under recall by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. of Evansville, Indiana. They include Sportmix Energy Plus, the 50- and 44-pound bags, Sportmix Premium High Energy, the 50- and 44-pound bags, and 31- and 15-pound bags of Sportmix Original Cat Food.
At least 28 dogs have died and around eight others have been sickened by high levels of the toxin.
“They may stop eating, and stop wanting to eat. They may develop signs of lethargy, signs of sluggishness. They may develop vomiting or diarrhea. We may see animals start to develop signs of jaundice,” emergency veterinarian Dr. Christine Kilppen said.
The FDA says the toxin can still be present even if there is no visible mold on the pet food.
