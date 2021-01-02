Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a deli in the Bronx on Saturday.
It happened on White Plains Road and Guerlain Street in Parkchester just before 6 p.m.
Police say the driver was trying to target people after a fight inside the store.
According to investigators, four women were fighting in the deli when two left, got into a car and tried to slam into the other two women.
“Everybody was scared. Everybody jumped out of nowhere, like, what’s going on? So it was scary,” witness Israel Rodriguez said.
CBS2 has been told four people suffered minor injuries.
There’s no word if they were bystanders or the people involved in the dispute.
Police say three of those four women were arrested.
