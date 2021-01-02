By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at a pretty nice afternoon for the first Saturday of January! Expect bright skies and temps climbing into the low 50s. It’ll be breezy at times.

Partly cloudy skies tonight will give way to increasing clouds toward daybreak. It’s cold with temps dropping into the mid 30s around NYC and 20s to the N&W.

For Sunday, our next system will quickly approach from the south. Thickening clouds in the morning will lead to precip arriving midday. Like last night, the city and S&E are mainly rain for this event. The difference will be to the N&W where we expect a wintry mix and snow. The biggest totals will be in the higher elevations of Sullivan and Ulster where 3″ or 4″ may fall. Farther south… Orange, Putnam, down into NW New Jersey… a general 1-3″ is possible.

Even the city and coast could see some wet snowflakes by Sunday evening, but no accumulation is expected. This is just another nuisance storm more than anything… Just be prepared for some slick travel N&W of the city tomorrow. We clear out again Monday, leading to a quiet stretch for the first full week of 2021.

Have a great weekend!

