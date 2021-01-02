By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! We’re looking at a little bit of everything for this first weekend of the new year. There are still some lingering showers out there early today, but skies will gradually clear later on making for a much brighter Saturday afternoon. It’s very mild today with highs reaching the low and mid 50s.
Skies are mostly clear tonight with temps in the mid 30s for NYC and 20s for the suburbs. The dry weather continues into the first part of Sunday, with just increasing cloud cover through the morning hours.
By Sunday afternoon, our next system is moving in. Once again, mainly rain is expected for the city and points south and east. North and west will be more wintry, with a mixed bag of snow and sleet. Some light accumulation is possible Sunday night into Monday morning, so stay tuned.
Have a good one!
