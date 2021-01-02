NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an emotional show of support in Queens on Saturday for the family of a young man who was fatally shot early New Year’s Day.

Robert Williams’ mom says her son, who everyone called Dray, was killed just one day before his 21st birthday.

He and two other men were shot in front of a Kew Gardens hotel about an hour after ringing in the new year.

Those close to the young man say the Brookville Park football field is where he spent a lot of his time as a kid.

They told CBS2’s Cory James that Williams not only played football for the Rosedale Jets Football Association, but he also was a championship quarterback and captain of his team.

Community activist Tony Herbert says both of his parents were also heavily involved with the program, his mom, Robin Williams, volunteering as a team mom and his dad recording games with a video camera.

Robin Williams spoke out Saturday, saying her son was a leader both on and off the field.

“One of, if not the sweetest young man I know. Humble, respectable, kind-hearted. He was a true friend to those he came in contact with,” she said.

She managed to hold it together while speaking, but before a balloon release in his memory, she broke down crying.

It’s still unclear what led to the shooting.

Right now, the NYPD is still looking for four suspects who they believe are connected to the homicide.

As for the other two victims of the shooting, CBS2 has been told the 40-year-old man who was shot at least three times in multiple parts of his body is still in critical condition. The 20-year-old man who was shot in the leg is expected to be OK.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

