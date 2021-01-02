CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the Tri-State Area after the holidays.

New York State reported more than 15,000 new cases Saturday and 128 more deaths. Of those 15,000 new cases, 3,600 are in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the seven-day average citywide positivity rate is now at 9.39%.

“With 2020 now behind us, we can see brighter days ahead, but to get there quickly, it’s going to take all New Yorkers staying smart and staying united,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “We have the vaccine, and that is good news, but it will be months before we’ve reached critical mass, making it as important as ever that we do not let COVID fatigue get the best of us.”

In New Jersey, the latest daily count was at 5,500 new cases and 27 deaths.

Connecticut reported more than 4,400 new cases since Thursday and 104 deaths.

