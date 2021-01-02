Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were long lines at LaGuardia Airport on Saturday, but they weren’t at security checkpoints.
Video posted to Twitter shows a socially distanced line for COVID tests in Terminal B.
The testing is free for passengers and insurance is not required.
It’s one of the locations set up by NYC Health + Hospitals.
