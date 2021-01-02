Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is recusing herself from the state’s criminal investigation into ParCare.
The health network is accused of wrongfully obtaining and distributing COVID vaccines.
In a statement, the attorney general’s office said James wanted to avoid “even an appearance of conflict.”
MORE: New York Attorney General Opens Investigation Into ParCare’s COVID Vaccine Distribution As State’s Positivity Rate Climbs
Critics questioned her political ties to ParCare CEO Gary Schlesinger.
In December, ParCare returned 2,300 doses to the state after being accused of obtaining them illegally and offering shots on a first come, first serve basis.
