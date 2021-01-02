By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a chilly and soggy start to 2021, the second day of the new year was bright, mild, and beautiful!
Expect a few more clouds overnight with some breezy conditions… and temps will fall into the mid 30s, feeling colder due to the gusts.
Tomorrow will start off partly clear but clouds will thicken up pretty early. There will be a weak storm system passing southeast of the area which will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow tomorrow afternoon and evening. Expect a cold rain for NYC and the coasts, with more of a mix inland and mostly snow at higher elevations. Not expecting tremendous amounts of snow, but some spots could pick up a few inches.
Monday will start off the new work week with clearing skies and slightly milder temps in the mid 40s.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Must-See Video: Hollywood-Style Heist Leaves Bronx Business More Than $35,000 Light And In Danger Of Closingr
- 2021 Predictions: What Psychic Nikki Sees For Us In The Coming Year: A Slow Transition Back To Normal
- Squirrel-Mania! Queens Residents Describe In Graphic Detail Being Attacked By Crazed Rodents