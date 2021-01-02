NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a mysterious death on Staten Island after a woman was found stuck in a garbage chute.
Firefighters responded to a 911 call Friday afternoon at an apartment building in the Silver Lake section of the borough. They found the 34-year-old victim unconscious and trapped inside a garbage chute on the third floor.
Firefighters rushed to free her from an opening that was only 18 inches by 18 inches.
The victim was later identified as Lisa Maria Hernandez, a resident of the building.
“We had specialized equipment on the floor below starting to open up the shaft, but units were able to get her out of the the opening when she was stuck in,” FDNY Deputy Chief Mark Egan said.
Hernandez was rushed to a hospital in cardiac arrest, but did not survive.
Police are investigating how she got into the chute.
