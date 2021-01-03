NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and police say they are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run the Bronx.

The impact of the crash was so severe that the victim died before police made it to the scene, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday morning.

Officers said the victim had signs of trauma all over his body and that the driver responsible did not stop.

The crash happened in the Mott Haven section just before 11 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

According to police, someone called 911 to report an unconscious man lying in the westbound lane of Bruckner Boulevard near East 140th Street.

When paramedics arrived, it was already too late; the victim had already died and the vehicle that hit him was nowhere to be found.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is now trying to figure out what led up to the crash. Investigators will likely check traffic cameras in the area for video of the crash.

Police did not have a description of the suspected vehicle.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.