BREAKINGJets Fire Head Coach Adam Gase After 2 Loss-Filled Seasons
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, Weather

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a splendid Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, things took a wintry turn Sunday. Expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain to continue in the evening before tapering off overnight.

Overall, the area is not expecting a major snowfall out of this quick mover, with our northernmost suburbs only getting a few inches. Closer to New York City, it’ll be just a cold rain for the most part.

The storm quickly exits overnight and early Monday with sunshine returning afternoon. It’ll still be breezy and a little chilly at times with temps in the mid 40s. But the work week ahead looks bright and mostly dry.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

CBSNewYork Team

Comments

Leave a Reply