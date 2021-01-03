Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a splendid Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, things took a wintry turn Sunday. Expect a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain to continue in the evening before tapering off overnight.
Overall, the area is not expecting a major snowfall out of this quick mover, with our northernmost suburbs only getting a few inches. Closer to New York City, it’ll be just a cold rain for the most part.
The storm quickly exits overnight and early Monday with sunshine returning afternoon. It’ll still be breezy and a little chilly at times with temps in the mid 40s. But the work week ahead looks bright and mostly dry.
