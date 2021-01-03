NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a frightening violent crime spree that the NYPD is still trying to make sense of.

Police said a man from Atlantic City armed with a wooden bat-like weapon attacked people and cars before finally being captured in Chelsea, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday.

Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, police said they arrested 43-year-old Bryan Thompson, after he tried to elude police in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. The chase finally came to an end after Thompson ran into a police vehicle and crashed into a center median at West 24th Street and 12th Avenue.

FLASHBACK: New Video Shows Suspects In Bronx Baseball Bat Attack

Police said Thompson refused to exit the vehicle and officers had to break the driver’s side window and Taser him in order to get him to comply.

Prior to his arrest, police said Thompson attacked at least 10 people with what victims described as a wooden bat.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

Investigators said he began his violence spree at the Canal Street subway station on Varick Street, hitting three people with his wooden weapon.

He then allegedly ran into the streets, assaulting several people on foot and three people in their cars.

Police said the suspect forced out the 33-year-old man parked in his Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of 66 West Broadway, jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off. It was in that SUV that police finally caught up with him.

Police arrested Thompson and took him to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

He faces multiple charges including robbery, assault, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle.

CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez contributed to this report