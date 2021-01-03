Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a violent weekend of shootings in the Big Apple.
On Sunday night, CBS2 heard from loved ones of a 37-year-old mother of two who was gunned down blocks from her home in Queens.
Josefina Perez De La Rosa was shot four times near 97th Street in East Elmhurst late Saturday night, police said.
Her friends are now mourning a life cut short.
“I can’t even swallow it yet. It’s just hard to believe that this actually happened,” one friend said.
Police said surveillance video was obtained which could help identify the gunman.
