NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donors reportedly sent tens of thousands of dollars to replace a Queens community refrigerator in the hours after pictures emerged showing it was destroyed by vandalism.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos said in a Tweet on Sunday, “After a rough start to the new year, 2021 is redeeming itself. In just one day we received nearly $30,000 from 728 donors!”
Ramos announced Saturday morning that the community refrigerator outside her district office in East Elmhurst had been ransacked and destroyed overnight.
The fridge provided a lifeline for people in the community who struggle with food insecurity.
Ramos encouraged people to donate to set up a new fridge.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors. https://t.co/hNx8yISOqM
— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021
On Sunday, she said the donations, “will ensure that fewer neighbors go hungry.”
It remains unclear who destroyed the refrigerator.
