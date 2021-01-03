CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Donors reportedly sent tens of thousands of dollars to replace a Queens community refrigerator in the hours after pictures emerged showing it was destroyed by vandalism.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos said in a Tweet on Sunday, “After a rough start to the new year, 2021 is redeeming itself. In just one day we received nearly $30,000 from 728 donors!”

Ramos announced Saturday morning that the community refrigerator outside her district office in East Elmhurst had been ransacked and destroyed overnight.

The fridge provided a lifeline for people in the community who struggle with food insecurity.

Ramos encouraged people to donate to set up a new fridge.

On Sunday, she said the donations, “will ensure that fewer neighbors go hungry.”

It remains unclear who destroyed the refrigerator.

