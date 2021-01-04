NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and police say they are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run the Bronx.

The force of the crash was so violent, the victim died before help could arrive. The impact knocked him out of one of his shoes. Officers said he suffered trauma to his head and body, and the driver who killed him did not stop, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

“I feel pain for that person, that family,” said Joel Quaicoo of Grand Concourse.

The crash happened in the Mott Haven section just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, the NYPD said.

According to police, someone called 911 to report an unconscious man lying in the westbound lane of Bruckner Boulevard near East 140th Street.

When paramedics arrived, it was already too late. The victim had already died and the vehicle that hit him was nowhere to be found. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“They don’t respect the lights. They don’t stop. Everybody wants to go. They are all in a hurry,” said Carlos Ramos of Mott Haven.

Neighbors said the section of road is notorious for accidents, and that traffic laws are often disregarded by drivers and pedestrians despite police presence.

“Police giving a lot of people speeding tickets, sometime the seatbelt ticket, the smoking ticket,” said Makchudus Chalekee, who works nearby.

“Sometimes it’s their time to cross, sometimes it’s not. They want to just go over. They just want to run. They don’t look they don’t stop,” Ramos added.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is now trying to figure out what led to the crash. Investigators will likely check traffic cameras in the area for video of the crash.

Police did not have a description of the suspected vehicle.

CBS2’s Christina Fan contributed to this report.

