Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everyone. After some snow, sleet, and rain on Sunday night, we’ll have improving conditions throughout Monday.
It’ll be a cold morning across the area thanks to a stiff breeze, but some sun will return in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 40s, with partly sunny skies. So, it will be a much nicer looking day overall compared to Sunday.
There’s not much to report in the way of weather for the week ahead as it appears we’ll stay chilly but dry for the most part, with temps in the low and mid 40s. The next chance for some precipitation may come later this weekend.
