NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of health care workers in New Jersey started to get their second and final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

It comes as many frontline workers in New York say they’re frustrated by the state’s slow vaccine rollout.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other officials were at Newark’s University Hospital when staff start to administer the follow-up shots around 9 a.m.

The first group of people received their initial shots last month. The group includes Maritza Beniquez, a nurse who became the first person in the Garden State to be vaccinated for the coronavirus.

“I won’t have to be afraid to go into a room anymore. I won’t have to be afraid to perform chest compressions,” Beniquez said.

Experts say patients should become immune to COVID-19 a few days after the second dose.

The bulk of New Jersey’s residents won’t be getting the vaccine until late in the spring.

In New York on Monday, all medical workers, including those in private practices, are eligible for the vaccine. But frustration is growing over the slow pace of distribution across the state.

Many in New York City said they’ve received no guidance from the Department of Health.

“We want answers. We’ve been working since March. We’re the ones who’ve been exposed, and we have been forgotten,” said Dy. Dyan Hes, who owns Gramercy Pediatrics.

Hes is one of thousands of doctors in New York who’ve been going to great lengths to disinfect offices, while continuing to treat patients without knowing their next steps.

“We got one email about a week ago that it’s coming January 4th,” Hes said. “None of us have been asked to staff any of these centers. So, who’s giving the vaccine?”

According to the NYC Department of Health’s website, about 105,000 people received a first dose.

A spokesperson said there are 125 sites where vaccinations are occurring and it will launch additional locations for eligible groups. But the department did not respond to questions about the lack of communication.

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent Sunday talking to a Harlem church about the importance of the vaccine.

“I will not take the vaccine until the vaccine is available for my group in Black, Hispanic and poor communities around the state,” said Cuomo.

Councilman Mark Levine, chair of the city’s health committee, tweeted he’s proposing legislation that will “require at least one COVID vaccination site (POD) in each zip code to be open 24/7.”

To speed up vaccinations, the Chief of Operation Warp Speed told CBS’s “Face the Nation” there are discussions with vaccine manufacturer Moderna and the FDA to inject half of the volume to immunize twice as many people with what’s in stock.

The chief advisor said he believes things can and will accelerate this month.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s goal is to vaccinate 1 million New Yorkers by the end of January.

