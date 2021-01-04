CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An apparent car thief spent only a short amount of time behind the wheel before causing a serious crash in the Bronx on Monday.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said a man in his 20s or 30s stole a white Honda Civic near East 216th Street in Williamsbridge.

He drove about six blocks before slamming into a blue Honda sedan near East Gun Hill Road, according to police.

The driver of the blue car, a woman in her 20s or 30s, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The alleged car thief was hospitalized in critical condition.

