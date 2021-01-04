CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Elmhurst, FDNY, Local TV, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A mall in Queens was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was reported to police.

The package was spotted shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a car parked at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, police said.

Chopper 2 was over the scene, where there was a large NYPD and FDNY presence near an entrance to the mall.

The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area due to a suspicious package, but later gave the all clear around 10:45 a.m.

Police deemed it a “hoax device” and said they also rescued a dog that was apparently trapped inside the car.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

CBSNewYork Team

Comments
  1. charlenepereira12 says:
    January 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Find out how this single mom was able to earn $6k/monthly for working at her home for a few hours a day gjmv and how you can do it yourself……….. Visit Here

    Reply

Leave a Reply