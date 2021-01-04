NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A mall in Queens was evacuated Monday after a suspicious package was reported to police.
The package was spotted shortly after 7:30 a.m. in a car parked at the Queens Place Mall in Elmhurst, police said.
Chopper 2 was over the scene, where there was a large NYPD and FDNY presence near an entrance to the mall.
The NYPD tweeted that people should avoid the area due to a suspicious package, but later gave the all clear around 10:45 a.m.
UPDATE: The suspicious package in the @NYPD110Pct has been deemed a hoax device.
Immediately upon responding to the initial scene, officers from @NYPDCT and @NYPDSpecialops rescued this husky that was trapped inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Ik9Q8ZEo6q
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021
Police deemed it a “hoax device” and said they also rescued a dog that was apparently trapped inside the car.
