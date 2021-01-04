NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man wielding a wooden weapon terrorized TriBeCa over the weekend, indiscriminately beating people he came across and their cars.

Police said the suspect sent several victims to the hospital with bloodied heads and cuts.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, he’s being charged with a long list of crimes.

Police said Bryan Thompson, 43, of Atlantic City, was the man behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep that crashed trying to evade police after he allegedly beat 10 victims in a hourlong crime spree.

Officers said Thompson’s rampage started at the Canal Street subway station on Saturday afternoon. He’s accused of attacking three people, ranging in age from 18 to 56, who were waiting for a 1 train.

Riders who found out Monday were left stunned and worried.

“This is very shocking. I’m afraid just to even know something like this is going on. I’m speechless,” said Ontae Barnes Jr. of Brooklyn.

“Honestly, if I see someone acting suspicious, I’ll leave the station,” Queens resident Alecia Lewis added.

As paramedics rushed the bleeding victims to the hospital, the suspect ran into the streets with a wooden, bat-like weapon.

Police said he assaulted three more people on foot and three others in their cars.

“New York is not like it used to be,” one person said.

“Certainly you would not expect that on a Saturday at 6 p.m.,” added Mart Van Buren of Long Island City.

Thompson allegedly encountered his 10th and final victim outside 66 West Broadway, where he repeatedly struck the Jeep until the driver ran for safety.

Investigators said Thompson then jumped in the driver’s seat, sped away and ultimately crashed into the center median at West 24th Street and 12th Avenue in Chelsea.

Officers had to break the window and used a stun gun on Thompson after he refused to exit the car.

Police do not know of a motive for the beatings, but Thompson will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, he faces numerous charges including robbery, assault and resisting arrest.

He has several priors in New Jersey.

