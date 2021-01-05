CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Emergency Medical Technician has been hospitalized after two FDNY ambulances collided in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Midwood Street in East Flatbush.

Three other EMTs were also hurt and treated at the scene.

The collision caused one of the ambulances to crash into a building, causing damage to the side of the building.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

