Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An Emergency Medical Technician has been hospitalized after two FDNY ambulances collided in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Midwood Street in East Flatbush.
Three other EMTs were also hurt and treated at the scene.
The collision caused one of the ambulances to crash into a building, causing damage to the side of the building.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.
More From CBS New York:
- New York Has First Confirmed Case Of New, Highly Contagious Strain Of COVID
- New Year, New Laws: Paid Family Leave, Stretch Limo Seatbelts, E-ZPass Rates &; More
- Love In The Time Of COVID: Dating Apps Flourishing As Lonely Singles Scramble In Advance Of Valentine’s Day