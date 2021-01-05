NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A shooting in Brooklyn was caught on video.
It happened early Sunday morning at 272 Johnson Avenue in East Williamsburg.
Police say a 31-year-old man was walking on the street at 1:25 a.m. when two other men opened fire. The victim was shot in the knee in the wrist.
Surveillance video shows a small group of people scattering as gunshots ring out around them.
The gunmen took off in a dark Dodge Charger, heading east on Bushwick Avenue.
