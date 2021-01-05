CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A father and son on Long Island received the COVID vaccine Tuesday at the same time.

Alan Kovner, 73, spent weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus. He’s now at the Excel at Woodbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. His son, Josh, is a therapeutic recreation assistant there. They qualify for the initial phase of the vaccine, but they disagree on who should get it first.

“Josh and the people he works with, they should get it first. If they are not getting it first, then they are letting them down again,” Alan said.

“I would much rather the residents get it first but since I work in their presence, it protects and it makes sense for me and my co-workers to get it. So keeping them safe is a priority and I’m happy to get it,” Josh said.

Alan says he’s hopeful the vaccine will turn things around, but says everyone needs to follow the safety guidelines.

