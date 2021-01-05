WOODBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A father and son on Long Island received the COVID vaccine Tuesday at the same time.
Alan Kovner, 73, spent weeks in the hospital battling the coronavirus. He’s now at the Excel at Woodbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. His son, Josh, is a therapeutic recreation assistant there. They qualify for the initial phase of the vaccine, but they disagree on who should get it first.
“Josh and the people he works with, they should get it first. If they are not getting it first, then they are letting them down again,” Alan said.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Ask CBS2’s Dr. Max Your Vaccine Questions
- COVID Vaccine FAQ From CDC
- Find A New York City Testing Site Near You
- Check NYC Testing Wait Times
- Explanation Of N.Y.’s Yellow, Orange, Red Zones (.pdf)
- Resources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & More
- Remote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“I would much rather the residents get it first but since I work in their presence, it protects and it makes sense for me and my co-workers to get it. So keeping them safe is a priority and I’m happy to get it,” Josh said.
Alan says he’s hopeful the vaccine will turn things around, but says everyone needs to follow the safety guidelines.
More From CBS New York:
- Louis Shenker, 22, Surrenders To Police After ‘Hoax Device’ Left Outside Queens Place Mall, Sources Tell CBS2
- 2 Gunmen Open Fire On Brooklyn Street, Hitting Man And Sending Crowd Running
- ‘Impatient’ Gov. Cuomo Sounds Off On Slow Rollout Of COVID Vaccine To Health Care Workers In NYC, Westchester And Long Island