NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY was at the scene of a large fire in Manhattan on Tuesday night.

It started around 7 p.m. at an apartment on the top floor of a six-story building on Post Avenue in Inwood.

The fire then spread to the walls and up into the attic.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

