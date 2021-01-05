Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY was at the scene of a large fire in Manhattan on Tuesday night.
It started around 7 p.m. at an apartment on the top floor of a six-story building on Post Avenue in Inwood.
The fire then spread to the walls and up into the attic.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof.
FDNY members continue operating on scene of a 4-alarm fire at 74 Post Ave. in Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/YbFcpawZYW
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 6, 2021
So far, no injuries have been reported.
