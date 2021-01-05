NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is good news for dozens of Bronx nurses pursuing their master’s degrees after the program’s accreditation was revoked last month. They have learned they will be allowed to take the certification exams.

“We weren’t sure what our future would hold,” nurse Amina Emanuel told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Tuesday.

Bauman first met Emanuel in December at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

While working there as a critical care nurse for the last two years, she has also been working towards her master’s degree in Lehman College‘s Family Nurse Practitioner — or FNP — program.

Last fall, the program’s accreditation was revoked by the National Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education, which meant all 45 students graduating this semester would not be eligible to take their certification exam, essentially throwing away two years of hard work.

“All we’re asking for is the opportunity to test,” Emanuel said on Dec. 4.

But since CBS2’s story aired, the national commission has agreed to postpone its accreditation withdrawal, allowing students who graduate from the program by this February to sit for the exam.

“Just being able to have that opportunity is just a great feeling that dreams do actually come true sometimes,” Emanuel said.

Emanuel said now she can continue studying for the test without worry.

“We’re so humble that you helped. Again, this means a lot to us. It really does, and thank you again for everything,” Emanuel said.

A Lehman College spokesperson told CBS2 it is also working to help the spring graduates finish up their degrees in order to take the exam before March.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman contributed to this report

