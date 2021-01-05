Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s another temporary reprieve for the men living at an Upper West Side hotel that was turned into a homeless shelter.
An appeals panel granted a stay on behalf of three residents at the Lucerne Hotel.
The move blocks the forced relocation of the men for the length of the appeal, which could take six months or longer.
This decision further delays the city’s efforts to move the more than 200 men from the Lucerne to the Radisson Hotel in the Financial District.
