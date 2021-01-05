NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the California woman who was caught on camera falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone at a SoHo hotel.
The NYPD now confirms two detectives will travel to California this week to question Miya Ponsetto.
The teen’s father, Grammy Award-winning musician Keyon Harrold, originally posted his a video of the incident on Instagram. The woman claims Harrold’s son has her phone and asks a man said to be the manager of the Arlo Hotel in SoHo to get it back.
On Saturday, December 26, the woman in this video falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone. She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/qtZZWetBWH
Surveillance video shows a woman in a white hat following 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She then grabs him from behind and tackles him to the ground.
Her phone ended up being found in the back of an Uber and was returned after the altercation.
Police have said they are not investigating the case as a bias incident.
