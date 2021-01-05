PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police officers in Paterson will soon begin using body cameras.
Twenty-five officers will receive the recording equipment as part of a 90-day pilot program.
“When we talk about 21st century policing, it cannot start without body cameras. Because considering what happened this past summer with the murder of George Floyd, people want more transparency, people want more accountability,” Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.
RELATED STORY: Gov. Phil Murphy Signs Law Requiring All Police Officers To Wear Body Cameras In New Jersey
“This turns a page in Paterson police history,” Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
Police officers press a button to turn on the cameras.
Paterson officials say if the pilot program runs smoothly, the city will expand it to 150 officers.
