NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Massachusetts man has surrendered to police after authorities found a “hoax device” in a car at the Queens Place Mall on Monday morning.

The entire area was evacuated for hours, as people feared the worst.

Sources told CBS2 Louis Shenker, 22, walked into a police precinct on Tuesday morning and told authorities he was aware they were looking for him.

He was being questioned and even though no explosives were found, charges could be filed for making a terroristic threat.

Shenker is known to police and was arrested on an unrelated charge of setting fire to posters just a few days ago, sources told CBS2. He is not believed to be a threat.

WATCH as Deputy Commissioner Miller and @FDNY update the media on today's suspicious vehicle at Queens Place Mall. pic.twitter.com/AUuwBXpjCc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Firefighters and the NYPD took no chances when a 911 call came in around 7:40 a.m. on Monday about a suspicious abandoned vehicle on the parking deck next to the mall in Elmhurst.

“They said there were propane tanks and wires protruding from the vehicle,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller.

The NYPD Bomb Squad found the “hoax device” with a paper “Black Lives Matter” sign attached to it. Sources said found inside the Tesla with out of state plates was something built intentionally to appear as if it was a bomb to elicit an immediate police response.

In a bizarre twist, a dog was also found inside the vehicle. The husky was slightly dehydrated and taken to the ASPCA.

This is the hoax device that was found during the investigation in Queens earlier today. pic.twitter.com/IEUprCpdE4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 4, 2021

Sources said the car had been reported stolen in Nevada, and authorities towed it away for further investigation.

