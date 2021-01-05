Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic forced a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Queens to shut down.
VFW Post 2813 in Sunnyside closed its doors on Dec. 31.
It’s been in the community for 90 years.
COVID restrictions cut off revenue the VFW made renting out space.
“The pandemic put the final nails in the coffin of our organization as far as having a viable space of our own, so we’re gonna have to kick in with the Catholic war veterans and hopefully use their facility for a period of time until we can rebuild and reconstitute and get our own place,” said Marvin Jeffcoat, former commander of VFW Post 2813.
The post has about 100 members.
It will still operate but will no longer have a set location.
