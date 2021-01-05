NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man wielding a wooden weapon terrorized Tribeca over the weekend, indiscriminately beating and carjacking people he came across.

Police said the suspect sent several victims to the hospital with bloodied heads and cuts.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported, he’s being charged with a long list of crimes.

Police said Bryan Thompson, 43, of Atlantic City, was the man behind the wheel of a stolen Jeep that crashed trying to evade police after he allegedly beat 10 victims in a 25-minute rampage.

Officers said Thompson’s spree started at the Canal Street subway station on Saturday afternoon. He’s accused of attacking three people, ranging in age from 18 to 56, who were waiting for a 1 train.

Riders who found out Monday were left stunned and worried.

“This is very shocking. I’m afraid just to even know something like this is going on. I’m speechless,” said Ontae Barnes Jr. of Brooklyn.

“Honestly, if I see someone acting suspicious, I’ll leave the station,” Queens resident Alecia Lewis added.

As paramedics rushed the bleeding victims to the hospital, the suspect ran into the streets with a wooden, bat-like weapon, police said, adding he assaulted three more people on foot and three others in their cars.

One victim, Uber driver Namgyal Thakuri, told CBS2’s Jessica Layton he was behind the wheel of a GMC when the suspect targeted him.

“I have stitches up here. I have stitches up here. It hurts. It hurts a lot,” Thakuri said.

From deep cuts to a wounded sense of security, Thakuri is in both physical and emotional pain.

“I’m very grateful that I’m alive,” Thakuri said.

He said he had just dropped off a passenger when the man tried to get into his car. He questioned the stranger and the beating began.

“The way he smacked my head maybe four times, five times, my entire face was covered with blood,” Thakuri said.

With every blow to the head, Thakuri said he couldn’t get his family out of his mind.

“I was thinking about my wife and my daughter, that … I was thinking maybe this is it for me,” he said through sobs.

Thompson allegedly encountered his 10th and final victim outside 66 West Broadway, where he repeatedly struck a Jeep until the driver ran for safety.

Investigators said Thompson then jumped in the driver’s seat, sped away and ultimately crashed into the center median at West 24th Street and 12th Avenue in Chelsea.

Officers had to break the window and used a stun gun on Thompson after he refused to exit the car.

“New York is not like it used to be,” one person said.

“Certainly you would not expect that on a Saturday at 6 p.m.,” added Mart Van Buren of Long Island City.

Police do not know of a motive for the beatings, but Thompson, who has a long list of priors in New Jersey, was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Meanwhile, he faces numerous charges including robbery, assault and resisting arrest.

