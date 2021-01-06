(CBSLOCAL)- CBS and the GRAMMY Awards have announced The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in a joint statement.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.

We want to thank all of the talented artists, the staff, our vendors and especially this year’s nominees for their understanding, patience and willingness to work with us as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

Check back here for more updates as they become available and tune in for The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, March 14th on CBS.