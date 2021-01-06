NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the city elects new mayor this year, CBS2 is announcing a slate of debates and interviews to help viewers learn about the candidates.
Our station, along with partners NewsRadio 880, 1010 WINS, and the good government group Common Cause New York will present our first broadcast debate between leading contenders for the Democratic primary on Wednesday, June 2 at 7 p.m., moderated by our own Maurice DuBois.
Our streaming service CBSN New York will also conduct in-depth, 30 minute interviews with registered candidates.
Informing voters is especially crucial now as New Yorkers start using a new rank choice voting system, where voters make up to five selections in priority order.
We look forward to presenting our debate series.
