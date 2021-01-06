CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Twenty of  “100 Restaurants America Can’t Afford To Lose”  are from the Tri-State Area, according to Esquire magazine.

Restrictions on indoor dining have devastated the restaurant industry, and local restaurateurs are pleading with federal lawmakers to pass a comprehensive relief package. They’re calling on Congress to pass the Restaurants Act, which would grant $120 billion in relief to restaurants across the country.

According to the New York City Hospitality Alliance. more than 1,000 restaurants have already closed in New York City.

Esquire writers chose their list of essential restaurants that they say America can’t do without.

Here are the ones they selected from the Tri-State Area:

New York

  • Bamboo Garden, Brooklyn
  • Bar Tabac, Brooklyn
  • Ditch Witch, Montauk
  • Fraunces Tavern, Manhattan
  • Irviginton Delight, Irvington
  • Keens, Manhattan
  • Kopitiam, Manhattan
  • Nom Wah Tea Parlor, Manhattan
  • Proto’s Pizza, Manhattan
  • Raoul’s, Manhattan
  • Red Rooster, Manhattan
  • Roberta’s. Brooklyn
  • Terre, Brooklyn
  • Veselka, Manhattan

New Jersey

  • Cowan’s Public, Nutley
  • Egan and Sons, Montclair
  • Nanina’s in the Park, Belleville
  • The Shrimp Box, Point Pleasant Beach

Connecticut

  • Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough, Noank
  • Shady Glen Dairy, Manchester

