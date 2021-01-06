Breaking NewsProtesters Breach U.S. Capitol Building - Watch Live Coverage From CBS News
By CBSNewYork Team
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey State Troopers are headed to Washington D.C.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

“At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the [New Jersey State Police] to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the [New Jersey National Guard] upon request,” Murphy wrote. “May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.”

Murphy joined a chorus of Tri-State Area elected officials and leaders condemning the actions in Washington.

The New Jersey State Police tweeted they would be sending a contingent of 50 troopers.

  1. Ann Ryan says:
    January 6, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Stay home Murphy. The nation’s Capitol doesn’t need your BS two cents.

