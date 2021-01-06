TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey State Troopers are headed to Washington D.C.
Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement on Twitter after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.
“At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the [New Jersey State Police] to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the [New Jersey National Guard] upon request,” Murphy wrote. “May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.”
At the request of DC officials, I am deploying the @NJSP to the District of Columbia to facilitate the peaceful transition of power & protect our democracy. We are prepared to deploy the @NJNationalGuard upon request.
May God Bless America and our brave men and women in uniform.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) January 6, 2021
Murphy joined a chorus of Tri-State Area elected officials and leaders condemning the actions in Washington.
Photos: Protesters Storm U.S. Capitol Building
The New Jersey State Police is sending a contingent of 50 troopers to Washington, D.C. to assist law enforcement.
— NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) January 6, 2021
The New Jersey State Police tweeted they would be sending a contingent of 50 troopers.
More From CBS New York:
- 15-Year-Old New Jersey Girl Battling Leukemia Finds Bone Marrow Match With All 5 Siblings ‘The Odds Of That Happening Are Crazy’
- Haven’t Received 2nd Stimulus Check? Here Are 4 Reasons Why
- Only On CBS2: Researchers Testing Samples For New UK COVID Variant At New Jersey Lab
Stay home Murphy. The nation’s Capitol doesn’t need your BS two cents.