By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Local TV, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has now surpassed half a million confirmed coronavirus cases.

The state reported over 5,000 new positive tests Wednesday.

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted, “More than one in every 20 New Jerseyans has now tested positive.”

An additional 104 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday.

More than 135,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine in New Jersey, and over 2,000 have already received their second dose.

Starting Friday, New Jersey police and fire professionals will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 450,000 people have pre-registered for the coronavirus vaccine through the state’s new registration portal since its launch on Tuesday morning.

