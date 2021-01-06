NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of the New York National Guard are being sent to Washington, D.C., Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday night.

One thousand members of the New York National Guard will be sent to Washington for up to two weeks, the governor said in a statement.

This comes hours after protesters turned violent and stormed the U.S. Capitol Building.

MORE — Gov. Cuomo Calls Storming Of U.S. Capitol Building ‘A Failed Attempt At A Coup’ As Tri-State Leaders React To Protests

Cuomo called what happened “a failed attempt at a coup.”

The governor released the following statement Wednesday night:

“At the request of United States National Guard officials, I am deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power. This deployment will not impact our state’s ongoing efforts to contain and combat the COVID virus. For 244 years, the cornerstone of our democracy has been the peaceful transfer of power, and New York stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is carried out, safely and decisively. God bless our brave men and women in uniform, and God bless the United States of America.”