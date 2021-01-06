By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
The skies are breaking up after a long day of dreary, cold weather. Partly cloudy skies overnight will give way to mostly sunny skies Wednesday afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the low 30s near the coastlines but expect the upper 20s north and west. Wednesday’s high temp: 42. Thursday is an even brighter day with temps reaching into the mid 40s, upper 40s down at some Shore Points. Central Park’s high temp: 44.
A system then passes well south and just offshore of our area to keep our weekend on the dry side of things. We will let you know if it tracks closer. We are also watching another chance for rain/snow next Tuesday. Check back in for the latest on the busy weather season.
