Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologist/producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Today’s a better looking day with mostly sunny skies expected. It will be a little breezy, too, with highs in the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and a little breezy. Temps will fall into the 30s/20s with wind chills in the 20s/teens.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and chilly with a light breeze. Expect highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
Friday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be slightly colder with highs in the low 40s.
And regarding the storm system mentioned yesterday, it continues to track well offshore/S&E Friday night into Saturday. That said, little or no impact is expected at this time.