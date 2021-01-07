BreakingMajor Water Main Break Impacting Morning Commute In The Bronx
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A major water main break is snarling the morning commute in the Bronx.

The Cross Bronx Expressway is closed in both directions at Jerome Avenue.

Eastbound delays stretch back to the George Washington Bridge, and westbound delays go back to the New England Thruway.

Drivers headed into Manhattan from New Jersey should use the Lincoln or Holland tunnels. Trucks should consider using the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

