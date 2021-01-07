NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Many people are rightly concerned about the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday, but beyond the darkness of division, some people see a ray of light and a reason to hope.

At Fordham Prep in the Bronx, a teacher read Scripture in the third-floor chapel, words of healing and unity transmitted to students in classrooms and those learning at home, bringing light after a dark day in our nation’s civic life.

“This was a violent attack on democracy without precedent in our country. It was destruction fueled by anger and chaos,” Principal Dr. Joseph Petriello said.

Senior Alec Bastone says it was important to pray for the nation after the riots at a place where American democracy is enshrined.

“It was our job to get across a message that we need to bring upon a sense of unity and a sense of community and peace and love,” he said.

“These kids are living through a pandemic. What’s going on in their world?” history teacher Dan Nolan said.

Nolan told students there’s a lesson about resilience; legislators reconvened and took care of the people’s business.

“The ship of state was off course, it got back on course,” Nolan told CBS2’s Tony Aiello.

Rabbi Noam Marans, with the American Jewish Committee, also finds hope in lawmakers’ determination to fulfill a constitutional duty just hours after a frightening interruption.

“Everyone understood that we needed to take action to restore confidence in democracy and freedom, in the power of elections to sustain democracy,” he said.

The Fordham Prep president hopes young people living through divisive times will learn to seek common ground.

“They will help us find a better way. They will help us get back to our values … and seeking a way of justice and reconciliation,” Rev. Christopher Devron, SJ, said.

They have hope that lessons have been learned.

