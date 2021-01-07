Comments
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont says the first two cases of a new COVID-19 strain have been found in New Haven County, Connecticut.
It’s the same highly contagious strain that was initially discovered in the U.K.
“These were folks related to travel, just as a heads up, coming into the state from elsewhere, and younger, 15-25 … Again, worth remembering nobody’s out of the woods when it comes to this,” Lamont said.
The governor announced Thursday that Connecticut has now passed 200,000 confirmed cases.
That includes 3,304 new cases and 57 additional deaths.
