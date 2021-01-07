BREAKING NEWSNYPD: Armed Man Barricaded In Bathroom At Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Essex County, food drive, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The number of families with food insecurity keeps growing.

A long line of cars stretched at an emergency food drive in Essex County on Thursday morning.

About 1,000 boxes of food were donated.

With many people out of work, organizers say the line of those in need of food has grown exponentially since the start of the pandemic.

